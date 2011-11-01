Valero to run refineries up to 95.6 pct of capacity

HOUSTON Nov 1 Independent refiner Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 14 refineries were expected to run between 92.8 and 95.6 percent of combined throughput capacity in the fourth quarter of 2011, the company announced on Tuesday.

Two of Valero's refineries in Texas are undergoing planned work in the fourth quarter, reducing throughput at the company's plants, 12 of which are in North America, one in South America and one in Europe.

Valero's primary market is the United States, but the company also supplies retailers in Britain, Ireland and Latin America. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Marguerita Choy)