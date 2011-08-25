Valero says Texas City refinery power restored

HOUSTON Aug 25 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) said power had been restored and all main production units were in operation at its 225,000 barrel per day (bpd) Texas City, Texas, refinery following a Thursday morning power interruption.

"The Texas City refinery experienced some external power issues this morning, but power has been fully restored and all main production units are in operation," said Valero spokesman Bill Day. "The refinery experienced some flaring but no offsite air quality issues have been detected."

The BP Plc (BP.L) (BP.N) and Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) refineries in Texas City were also hit by a power blip on Thursday morning. (Reporting by Erwin Seba and Kristen Hays; Editing by David Gregorio)