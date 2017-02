(Adds details)

Oct 20 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) reported a process unit upset at its 93,000 barrel-per-day Three Rivers refinery in Texas, due to hydraulic constraints, according to a filing with state environmental regulators.

The filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said unit operations were being adjusted.

The vacuum unit was identified as a source of emissions.