HOUSTON Nov 1 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) ran an average of 46,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Eagle Ford crude oil at its 93,000 bpd Three Rivers, Texas, refinery during the third quarter of 2011, the company said Tuesday.

Valero has been increasing the use of Eagle Ford crude from south Texas since 2010. (Reporting by Erwin Seba)