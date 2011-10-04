版本:
Valero overhauling Three Rivers crude unit, FCC

Oct 4 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 93,000 barrel per day (bpd) Three Rivers, Texas, refinery was overhauling the sole crude distillation unit and gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

The six-week overhaul began in late September, said Valero spokesman Bill Day. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)

