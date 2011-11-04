Valero says Three Rivers refinery at planned rates

BRIEF-Crescita Therapeutics names Muneerah Kanji as interim CFO
* Crescita Therapeutics announces management and board changes
Nov 4 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 93,000 barrel-per-day Three Rivers refinery in Texas was operating at planned rates on Friday following a planned turnaround, a company spokesman said.
On Thursday, the company completed the six-week overhaul on its sole crude distillation unit and gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) it began in late September. {ID:nWNAB8079] (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)
* Annual meeting has been postponed to march 3, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time
* Craig R. Smith, chairman of the Owens & minor board of directors, announces his retirement