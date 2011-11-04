版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 4日 星期五 22:22 BJT

Valero says Three Rivers refinery at planned rates

Nov 4 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 93,000 barrel-per-day Three Rivers refinery in Texas was operating at planned rates on Friday following a planned turnaround, a company spokesman said.

On Thursday, the company completed the six-week overhaul on its sole crude distillation unit and gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) it began in late September. {ID:nWNAB8079] (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐