Valero says Three Rivers refinery at planned rates

Nov 4 Valero Energy Corp's (VLO.N) 93,000 barrel-per-day Three Rivers refinery in Texas was operating at planned rates on Friday following a planned turnaround, a company spokesman said.

On Thursday, the company completed the six-week overhaul on its sole crude distillation unit and gasoline-making fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) it began in late September. {ID:nWNAB8079] (For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil Fundamentals Database see here or go to <OFD/INFO>) (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)