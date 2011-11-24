Valero reports flaring, breakdown at Wilmington refinery

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to )
Nov 23 Valero Energy Corp reported unplanned flaring due to a breakdown of an unspecified unit on Wednesday afternoon at its 80,887 barrel-per-day refinery in Wilmington, California, according to a filing with South Coast Air Quality Management District.
The flaring event lasted from 3:50 pm to 4:07 pm local time, the filing said.
(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.