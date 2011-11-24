Valero reports flaring, breakdown at Wilmington refinery

(For refinery outages in the Reuters Oil FundamentalsDatabase see here or go to )

Nov 23 Valero Energy Corp reported unplanned flaring due to a breakdown of an unspecified unit on Wednesday afternoon at its 80,887 barrel-per-day refinery in Wilmington, California, according to a filing with South Coast Air Quality Management District.

The flaring event lasted from 3:50 pm to 4:07 pm local time, the filing said.

(Reporting by Koustav Samanta in Bangalore)