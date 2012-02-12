Valero warns of planned flaring at L.A. refinery

HOUSTON Feb 12 Valero Energy Corp's 78,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, warned of planned flaring between Saturday and Thursday, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators on Saturday.

Valero shut the refinery on Jan. 13 for a planned overhaul of the crude distillation and delayed coking units, the company said.

The crude distillation unit does the initial refining of crude coming into the refinery and provides feedstock for all other units. The coking unit increases the amount of refinable material from a barrel of oil and makes petroleum coke, a coal substitute from unrefinable residual crude. C