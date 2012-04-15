版本:
Valero LA refinery sulfur plant malfunction-filing

HOUSTON, April 15 A sulfur unit malfunctioned on Saturday at Valero Energy Corp's 78,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators.

The malfunction triggered the refinery's safety flare system, according to the notice.

