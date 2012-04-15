Valero LA refinery sulfur plant malfunction-filing

BRIEF-Recro Pharma completes enrollment in Phase III safety study of IV Meloxicam
* Recro Pharma completes enrollment in Phase III safety study of IV Meloxicam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HOUSTON, April 15 A sulfur unit malfunctioned on Saturday at Valero Energy Corp's 78,000 barrel per day (bpd) Los Angeles-area refinery in Wilmington, California, according to a notice the refinery filed with California pollution regulators.
The malfunction triggered the refinery's safety flare system, according to the notice.
* Recro Pharma completes enrollment in Phase III safety study of IV Meloxicam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* TrackX sees 505% year-on-year revenue growth in Q1 fiscal 2017
* Five Star Quality Care Inc enters into new $100 million credit facility