版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 6日 星期一 23:00 BJT

Valero works on compressor at shut Wilmington, Calif, refinery

Feb 6 Valero Energy Corp said work on a flare gas recovery unit compressor led to flaring at its 80,887 barrel-per-day refinery in Wilmington, California.

"There is no impact to production since the refinery remains shut down," company spokesman Bill Day said.

The company had warned of flaring at the refinery on Sunday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐