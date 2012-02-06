Valero works on compressor at shut Wilmington, Calif, refinery

BRIEF-Stone Energy Corp says bankruptcy court entered an order confirming reorganization plan
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 6 Valero Energy Corp said work on a flare gas recovery unit compressor led to flaring at its 80,887 barrel-per-day refinery in Wilmington, California.
"There is no impact to production since the refinery remains shut down," company spokesman Bill Day said.
The company had warned of flaring at the refinery on Sunday.
* On February 15, 2017, bankruptcy court entered an order, confirming reorganization plan -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Starting today, people in Brazil, Mexico, Argentina can see fact check tagged articles in expanded story box on news.google.com and in google news & weather apps
Feb 15 Wal-Mart Stores Inc has acquired online outdoor clothing and gear retailer Moosejaw for $51 million in an all-cash deal, the company said on Wednesday, as it works to boost its competitive standing in U.S. e-commerce.