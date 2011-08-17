版本:
2011年 8月 18日 星期四

UPDATE 2-Washington refineries report upsets

 * Gasoline prices spiked in West Coast markets Wednesday
 * Tesoro, Conoco, Shell refineries file notices
 (Updates with Conoco comment, paragraph 6; Shell comment,
paragraph 8)
 HOUSTON, Aug 17 Three Washington state
refineries have reported malfunctions on units involved in
gasoline production since Sunday, notices filed with state
pollution regulators show.
 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) and Shell Oil Co's (RDSa.L) Anacortes,
Washington refineries along with ConocoPhillips'(COP.N)
Fernday, Washington, refinery reported malfunctions to the
Northwest Clean Air Agency.
 Gasoline prices spiked up 9 cents in the Los Angeles
wholesale market on Wednesday for August-delivery gasoline
while September contracts climbed 11 cents. Traders were
scrambling to find refinery problems, which usually account for
such price swings.
 Tesoro's said a carbon monoxide boiler on the 120,000
barrel per day (bpd) refinery's catalytic cracking unit was
shut down due to a leak on Sunday and was preparing to start a
temporary boiler to maintain production during the upset.
 Conoco reported a an alkylation unit malfunction on the
Monday at its 100,000 bpd refinery.
 A Conoco spokeswoman declined to discuss refinery
operations.
 Shell said a sulfur recovery unit tripped out of production
on Monday night at its 145,000 bpd Anacortes refinery. The unit
was out of production on Tuesday.
 A Shell spokeswoman declined to discuss refinery
operations.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Alden Bentley)

