Washington gasoline production units report upsets

 HOUSTON, Aug 17 Two Washington state refineries
have reported malfunctions on units involved in gasoline
production since Sunday, notices filed with state pollution
regulators show.
 Tesoro Corp (TSO.N) and Shell Oil Co's (RDSa.L) Anacortes,
Washington refineries reported malfunctions to the Northwest
Clean Air Agency.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

