版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 26日 星期一 00:48 BJT

El Paso refinery worker dies from injuries -local media

HOUSTON, March 25 A worker injured when a pipe
fell on him at Western Refining Inc's 122,000 barrel per day
(bpd) El Paso, Texas, refinery has died, according to a report
on Sunday by the El Paso Times.	
    Herbert Casias, 65, an employee of a contractor doing work
at the refinery, was injured on Friday, according to the report
posted on the newspaper's website. He died at a local hospital.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐