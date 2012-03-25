El Paso refinery worker dies from injuries -local media

HOUSTON, March 25 A worker injured when a pipe fell on him at Western Refining Inc's 122,000 barrel per day (bpd) El Paso, Texas, refinery has died, according to a report on Sunday by the El Paso Times. Herbert Casias, 65, an employee of a contractor doing work at the refinery, was injured on Friday, according to the report posted on the newspaper's website. He died at a local hospital.