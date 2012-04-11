Western Refining unit shut at El Paso, TX, refinery

BRIEF-Forestar Group Q4 earnings per share $1.03
* Forestar Group Inc provides additional information on execution of key initiatives and reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
April 11 Western Refining Inc on Wednesday reported the shutdown of a cooling tower at its 122,000-barrel-per-day refinery in El Paso, Texas, according to a filing with federal pollution regulators.
Cooling Tower No.9 was being closed and the area blocked off following a release of benzene from the unit, the U.S. National Response Center said.
The cause of the event was unknown at the time of the filing.
* Chief executive officer K.B. Marsh's total 2016 compensation $6.1 million versus $5.7 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2ma6S0y) Further company coverage:
* Condor hospitality trust inc - Condor's Q4 2016 revenue from continuing operations was $10.5 million compared to $13.4 million in same 2015 period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: