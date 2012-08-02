UPDATE 1-Western Refining plans turnaround at New Mexico plant

Aug 2 Western Refining Inc said on
Thursday it is preparing for a September turnaround and
expansion project at its 21,100 barrel-per-day refinery in
Gallup, New Mexico.
The refiner processes Permian Basin crude oil at the Gallup
plant and added up to 6,000 bpd rail loading capacity there six
months ago, an executive said during a second-quarter earnings
conference call.
Western is also undertaking an expansion project at its
122,000 bpd plant in El Paso, Texas, and is in the second phase
of engineering work for that project.
The expansion will add from 25,000 to 30,000 bpd of new
capacity. The refiner hopes to green light the project at the
end of the year if it secures required permits.
In May, Western had announced plans to undertake turnarounds
on the northern and southern plants of its 122,000
barrels-per-day El Paso, Texas refinery, respectively, in 2013
and 2014.