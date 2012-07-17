版本:
2012年 7月 18日

Valero: No material impact on production from McKee SRU snag

July 17 Valero Energy Corp said on Tuesday there was no material impact on production from a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) snag at its 156,000-barrels-per-day McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas.

The SRU snag on Monday was reported in a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

