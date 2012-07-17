Valero: No material impact on production from McKee SRU snag

BRIEF-Icahn Enterprises says Q4 net loss of $1.42 per depositary unit
* Icahn enterprises L.P. Reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
July 17 Valero Energy Corp said on Tuesday there was no material impact on production from a sulfur recovery unit (SRU) snag at its 156,000-barrels-per-day McKee refinery in Sunray, Texas.
The SRU snag on Monday was reported in a filing with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.
* Altisource Asset Management Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to successfully deliver on RESI's strategic objectives
* Altisource Residential Corporation reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results; continues to meet growth, operating and disposition objectives