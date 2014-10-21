PES to begin operating benzene terminal in Nov -sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 21 Philadelphia Energy Solutions
plans to start operating a new benzene offtake terminal next
month at its 335,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Philadelphia,
two people familiar with the plans said.
While most U.S. refiners are either selling benzene or
refining it further, Philadelphia Energy Solutions is using the
new terminal to help bring the chemical into the facility,
according to an IPO document filed last month.
The benzene facility is the latest step in building up
infrastructure at a plant that was nearly shuttered in 2012.
Benzene boosts the octane level of gasoline and reduces
knocking in car engines, but is also a carcinogenic and the
federal Environmental Protection Agency requires refiners to
strip most of it out of the finished product.
With high demand for benzene, a staple in the plastics and
pharmaceutical industry, many refiners extract it and sell it.
Others convert it for use at the refinery. The choice ultimately
comes down to market and location.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions uses benzene to make cumene, a
key ingredient in the production of phenol and acetone.
"In most cases, a refinery has a benzene customer nearby.
But in Philadelphia, there's not a real market for Benzene, so
this solves their problem," said Peter Feng, a petrochemical
expert with IHS consulting company.
The refinery's previous owner, Sunoco, operated a
cumene plant and a phenol and acetone plant. The phenol and
acetone plants were sold to Honeywell and the cumene plant went
to Philadelphia Energy Solutions, Feng said.
Philadelphia Energy Solutions now sells the cumene to
Honeywell, Feng said. A Honeywell spokesman declined to confirm
the purchase for competitive reasons.
The terminal includes eight cumene storage tanks with a
total capacity of 164,000 barrels and two benzene storage tanks
with a total capacity of 58,000 barrels, along with the ability
to unload benzene from trucks, railcars and barges at the
facility, the company disclosed in a federal filing last month
announcing the sales of shares in its transportation assets.
The company just finished work on a rail project that will
allow it bring up to 210,000-bpd of Bakken crude oil to the
refinery. The crude oil from North Dakota is less expensive than
Brent and is credited with helping revitalize the local refining
industry.
The crude-oil unloading system is expected to become the
main asset of PES Logistics Partners LP, a master-limited
partnership whose main customer will be the refinery. The
benzene terminal is not part of the partnership, but PES
Logistics has the first right of refusal to buy it and several
other assets, according to the filing.
The benzene terminal is on the south side of the facility,
while the crude oil terminal is on the north side, according to
the two people familiar with the plant's operation.
A company spokeswoman declined to comment on the benzene
plant, citing the pending asset sale.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault
and Grant McCool)