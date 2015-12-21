Fire at Phillips 66's Ferndale, Washington refinery supports gasoline

HOUSTON Dec 21 Pacific Northwest gasoline prices were bid and offered higher on Monday following a fire over the weekend at Phillips 66's refinery in Ferndale, Washington, according to sources.

The fire took place on Friday night, sources said. It was not yet clear whether operations at the 101,000 barrel-per-day refinery had been disrupted.

The local fire department said it did not respond to an incident at the refinery over the weekend, but noted the refiner has its own responders who are often the first on the scene following such incidents.

Phillips 66 did not yet respond to a request for comment.

Prompt gasoline was bid at a 42-cent a gallon premium to the NYMEX and offers were at a 52-cent a gallon premium, up nearly 10 cents from Friday. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)