UPDATE 1-Fire at Phillips 66's Ferndale, Washington refinery supports gasoline

Canada's George Weston appoints Galen G. Weston CEO
Jan 19 George Weston Ltd, Canada's largest food processing and distribution company, said Chairman Galen G. Weston would also take on the role of chief executive, effective immediately.
HOUSTON Dec 21 Pacific Northwest gasoline prices were bid and offered higher on Monday following a fire over the weekend at Phillips 66's refinery in Ferndale, Washington.
"On Friday, a small fire occurred at the Ferndale Refinery. Emergency responders from Phillips 66 immediately extinguished the fire. There were no injuries and the incident is under investigation," a spokesperson for Phillips 66 said.
The company did not say whether the fire had impacted operations, or which units were impacted by the fire.
Prompt gasoline was bid at a 42-cent a gallon premium to the NYMEX and offers were at a 52-cent a gallon premium, up nearly 10 cents from Friday. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Trans World Entertainment amends revolving credit facility with Wells Fargo bank