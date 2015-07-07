Marathon challenges safety fine at Galveston Bay refinery

HOUSTON, July 7 Marathon Petroleum Corp is contesting one citation and a $2,000 fine issued by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration at the company's 451,000 barrel per day (bpd) Galveston Bay, Texas, refinery, according to documents released by the U.S. Department of Labor.

According to the citation, Marathon through its Blanchard Refining subsidiary that operates the Texas City, Texas, refinery, failed to record the injuries of five workers in 2014 at the plant and when tests in 2014 and 2015 revealed changes in the hearing of five employees.

Injuries are supposed to recorded in the 300 Log, which U.S. industrial facilities are required to maintain.

A Marathon spokeswoman declined comment on the citations.

In a June 24 letter to OSHA's Houston-area office contesting the citations, Virgina M. King, the company's assistant general counsel for environmental, safety and security, said Marathon was seeking a settlement with the agency.

"GBR contests all citations, including Citation 1, items 1 and 2, the proposed penalties and abatement dates while the parties continue to negotiate a settlement and guidance document," King wrote in the letter.

Both of the citations, issued on June 5, are classified as "other than serious" by OSHA and were issued following an inspection of the refinery in December and a six-month investigation.

Item 1 of the citation lists the instances when OSHA alleges that the company failed to record the changes in hearing found by tests of five employees.

The citation's item 2 lists four injuries and one illness between February and August 2014 that were not recorded.

In the case of the August illness, an employee fainted at the site and was taken to an emergency room, but the incident was not recorded in the log, according to OSHA

Nor was a shoulder injury due to a fall in April 2014 even though the worker underwent treatment for two months following the fall, OSHA said.

In April, Reuters reported the probe into accident reporting at the refinery. At that time, sources at the refinery said Marathon had changed several safety policies since purchasing the plant from BP Plc in 2013.

While owned by BP, the Galveston Bay Refinery was the site of the worst refinery disaster in 30 years when 15 workers were killed and 180 others injured in a 2005 explosion.

Marathon reported earnings of $2.5 billion for 2014. (Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)