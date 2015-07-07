Marathon challenges safety fine at Galveston Bay refinery

HOUSTON, July 7 Marathon Petroleum Corp
is contesting one citation and a $2,000 fine issued by the U.S.
Occupational Safety and Health Administration at the company's
451,000 barrel per day (bpd) Galveston Bay, Texas, refinery,
according to documents released by the U.S. Department of Labor.
According to the citation, Marathon through its Blanchard
Refining subsidiary that operates the Texas City, Texas,
refinery, failed to record the injuries of five workers in 2014
at the plant and when tests in 2014 and 2015 revealed changes in
the hearing of five employees.
Injuries are supposed to recorded in the 300 Log, which U.S.
industrial facilities are required to maintain.
A Marathon spokeswoman declined comment on the citations.
In a June 24 letter to OSHA's Houston-area office contesting
the citations, Virgina M. King, the company's assistant general
counsel for environmental, safety and security, said Marathon
was seeking a settlement with the agency.
"GBR contests all citations, including Citation 1, items 1
and 2, the proposed penalties and abatement dates while the
parties continue to negotiate a settlement and guidance
document," King wrote in the letter.
Both of the citations, issued on June 5, are classified as
"other than serious" by OSHA and were issued following an
inspection of the refinery in December and a six-month
investigation.
Item 1 of the citation lists the instances when OSHA alleges
that the company failed to record the changes in hearing found
by tests of five employees.
The citation's item 2 lists four injuries and one illness
between February and August 2014 that were not recorded.
In the case of the August illness, an employee fainted at
the site and was taken to an emergency room, but the incident
was not recorded in the log, according to OSHA
Nor was a shoulder injury due to a fall in April 2014 even
though the worker underwent treatment for two months following
the fall, OSHA said.
In April, Reuters reported the probe into accident reporting
at the refinery. At that time, sources at the
refinery said Marathon had changed several safety policies
since purchasing the plant from BP Plc in 2013.
While owned by BP, the Galveston Bay Refinery was the site
of the worst refinery disaster in 30 years when 15 workers were
killed and 180 others injured in a 2005 explosion.
Marathon reported earnings of $2.5 billion for 2014.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by David Gregorio)