Valero completes $585 million La. refinery purchase

 Oct 2 Valero Energy Corp (VLO.N) completed the
$585-million purchase of a 125,000 barrel per day (bpd) Meraux,
Louisiana, refinery and related assets on Saturday, the company
said in a statement.
 Valero paid Murphy Oil Corp (MUR.N) $325 million for the
refinery and related logistics assets plus $260 million for
inventory on-hand at the refinery in the purchase, which was
first announced on Sept. 1.
 In addition to the refinery, Valero bought a products
terminal adjoining the refinery, a 3.2-percent interest in the
Louisiana Offshore Oil Port and a 20-percent interest in the
Collins Products Pipeline and T&M terminal.
 (Reporting by Erwin Seba)

