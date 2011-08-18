Technip wins Qatar refinery expansion contract

* Refinery expansion engineering design contract awarded to
Technip
* Expansion to double current refinery's capacity to 292,000
bpd
* Facility to be fully operational in Q1 2016
Aug 18 Qatar's Laffan Refinery Co has awarded an
engineering design contract for the expansion of its Ras Laffan
refinery to France's Technip , operator Qatargas said
on Thursday.
The planned expansion will double the refinery's capacity to
292,000 bpd (barrels per day) and is expected to be fully
operational by the first quarter of 2016, Qatargas said in a
statement, without giving a value for the deal.
"The second phase of Laffan refinery supports the State of
Qatar vision to improve product distribution domestically and
fully complies with international customers' demands for cleaner
fuel products, allowing Qatar to become a net exporter of diesel
and other refined products instead of an importer,"
Vice-Chairman of Laffan Refinery Co Khalid Bin Khalifa Al-Thani
said in the statement.
Qatar aims to supply petrochemical industries across
Southeast Asia and Europe, al-Thani said.
The study is scheduled to be completed by the first quarter
of 2012 and will be executed by Paris-based Technip, with the
engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract
expected to be awarded by the third quarter of 2012.
The 146,000 bpd Ras Laffan plant currently produces 24,000
bpd of gas oil, 52,000 bpd of kerosene and jet fuel and 8,000
bpd of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
Qatar, which has the world's third-largest gas reserves, has
become a major petrochemical feedstock supplier to Asia as its
condensate and natural gas liquids output have risen rapidly
with increases in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production over
the last few years.
State-funded Qatar Petroleum operates the Ras Laffan
refinery and has a 51 percent stake. Other shareholders include
Total with 10 pct, Exxon Mobil with 10 pct,
Cosmo with 10 pct, Idemitsu with 10 percent,
Mitsui with 4.5 pct and Marubeni with 4.5 pct.
