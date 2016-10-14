UPDATE 2-PBF Energy cited for excessive flaring at Torrance, Calif. refinery

(Adds statement, background from PBF Energy; Exxon Mobil
lawsuit)
By Liz Hampton
HOUSTON Oct 14 PBF Energy Inc has
received a violation notice from air regulators for excessive
flaring at its Torrance refinery in Los Angeles, just days after
an outage at a local utility knocked the facility offline yet
again.
On Tuesday, the refiner reported flaring at the
151,300-barrel-per-day refinery following a 26-minute power
interruption to Southern California Edison's system. Some 90,000
businesses and homes also lost power as a result of the outage.
A similar incident occurred at the refinery in the second
half of September, which required it to run at reduced rates for
almost two weeks.
PBF on Friday said the company has experienced four power
interruptions in the last month that originated outside of the
refinery. It was not clear if the other two interruptions took
the facility offline.
The outages come just months after the Torrance refinery
resumed normal operations following more than a year-long
breakdown of its fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU). That
unit, which produces gasoline, went offline in February 2015
following an explosion at the refinery, which at the time was
operated by Exxon Mobil.
The South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD)
will file a petition next week that will seek improvements in
the refiner's reliability of power supply, electrical
infrastructure, monitoring and overall maintenance, according to
a notice published Thursday.
PBF spokesman Michael Karlovich said the company disagreed
with the air regulators characterization of the flaring events,
and that it was working with the SCAQMD and Southern California
Edison to address the reliability of the grid serving the
refinery.
Exxon Mobil earlier this year lost lawsuit filed in 2012
against Southern California Edison over power reliability. Exxon
is appealing that ruling.
