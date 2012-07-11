US to announce settlement with BP over Texas City refinery

HOUSTON, July 11 U.S. Labor Secretary Hilda
Solis plans to announce a settlement on Thursday with BP Plc's
U.S. refining subsidiary over remaining safety violations
found at the company's Texas City, Texas, refinery in 2009,
according to a statement issued Wednesday.
A BP spokesman declined comment.
In 2009, the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health
Administration hit BP with $87.4 million in fines for alleged
safety violations at the giant Texas City refinery. BP agreed to
pay a settlement of $50 million in 2010 for violations related
to the deadly 2005 explosion at the refinery and said it would
continue talks with OSHA over the remainder.