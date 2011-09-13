U.S. cites Exxon La. refinery on safety violations

BRIEF-Meisheng Cultural & Creative unit to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific
* Says co's Hong Kong-based unit plans to use 50.5 million yuan to buy shares in JAKKS Pacific Inc, and will own 6.92 percent stake in it after transaction
Sept 13 The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said on Tuesday that Exxon Mobil Corp's (XOM.N) Baton Rouge, Louisiana, refinery exposed workers to possible fires and explosions among other safety violations.
"This company exposed its workers to serious safety and health hazards by failing to comply with OSHA's process safety management regulations," said Dorinda Folse, OSHA's area director in Baton Rouge. "It is fortunate that in this case that no one was injured."
The 502,000 barrel per day (bpd) refinery, the nation's second largest, faces $126,000 in fines for the 20 serious and two other than serious violations found by OSHA. The company has 15 business days to appeal. (Reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
