Exxon Mobil preparing to put Montana refinery on block - sources

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 30 Exxon Mobil Corp is in
the first stages of seeking a potential buyer for its Billings,
Montana, refinery, one of the company's only U.S. plants that is
not integrated with its chemical operations, according to people
familiar with the plans.
At least one potential bidder has already visited the 60,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) plant, according to two people, who spoke
on the condition of anonymity. The refinery could fetch $500
million to $700 million, according to a person familiar with
refinery valuations.
Exxon said it did not comment on rumors or speculation,
adding it "regularly evaluates its global portfolio of
businesses and opportunities for growth, restructuring or
divestment, in accordance with the company's overall strategic
business objectives."
They added that the company "remains committed to conducting
business in Montana, as it has for more than 40 years."
Majors, including Chevron Corp and Exxon, have been
shedding smaller refineries that are not integrated with their
production or chemicals systems.
The Billings refinery does not have chemical units, but
processes oil into products such as gasoline and diesel. It is
one of Exxon's two remaining U.S. refineries that does not have
an adjacent chemical facility.
As refining margins have narrowed, plants that do not
produce chemicals may have a less predictable profit stream,
making them candidates for majors to sell off.
Exxon sold its Torrance, California, refinery to PBF Energy
last month. Last year, PBF bought the Chalmette, Louisiana
refinery from Exxon Mobil and Petroleos de Venezuela, which had
owned it jointly.
Chemicals can provide another revenue stream when refining
margins narrow, according to Jeff Quigley, director of energy
markets at Stratas Advisors.
"The thinking has always been that integration gives more
value chain flexibility," he said. "Gasoline margins won't be
doing much for them for awhile because the market is heavily
oversupplied," he said.
Refineries integrated with chemical plants can produce very
light fuels, known as lighter-ends, to support more profitable
petrochemical facilities, he said.
Potential buyers including PBF Energy Inc have
visited the plant to review it this summer, according to people
familiar with the process. PBF did not reply to telephone calls
or emails.
The plant could also attract interest from other independent
refiners, as well as Canadian oil producers who want additional
processing capacity, according to people familiar with refining
deals.
Exxon does not usually negotiate directly with a single
bidder for an asset, but prefers to run an auction process,
according to people familiar with past deals.
The refinery is one of the highest quality plants in the
Rocky Mountains, with a fluidized coking unit for refining heavy
oil, according to people familiar with the region's
infrastructure.
The plant primarily processes crude either imported from
Canada or transported from nearby Wyoming. The proximity to
Wyoming's discounted crude makes it particularly desirable,
people said. It, along with Chevron Corp's Salt Lake
City, Utah, refinery, is viewed as a top asset in the Rocky
Mountains, according to Matthew Blair, an equity researcher at
Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
"Every inland refiner would be interested," Blair said.
"They're small for the majors, but the rate of return on them is
going to be good."
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Alan Crosby)