UPDATE 1-LyondellBasell retains bank for potential Houston refinery sale -sources

By Mike Stone and Jessica Resnick-Ault
NEW YORK/HOUSTON Aug 25 LyondellBasell
Industries NV has retained Bank of America Merrill Lynch
to help with the potential sale of its 263,776
barrel-per-day refinery in Houston, according to two people
familiar with the talks.
The move comes after the Dutch chemical company fielded
inquiries from at least four possible suitors, the sources said.
The process is expected to start in earnest after the U.S. Labor
Day holiday in early September, one of the two sources said.
The Houston unit is a significant Gulf Coast refinery that
can run a wide variety of crude oils, from light Bakken to
heavier grades out of Canada. A sale could bring increased
competition among Gulf Coast refiners as two of the potential
bidders have no presence in the U.S. refinery row.
Valero Energy Corp, Saudi Aramco, Cenovus Energy Inc
and Suncor Energy Inc are among the companies
that have expressed interest in the refinery, said the sources,
who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to
discuss the talks.
Canadian energy firms Suncor and Cenovus do not have any
refineries in the Gulf Coast, and the Houston unit would give
them a place to process heavier Canadian crudes they produce.
A LyondellBasell Industries spokeswoman said in an email
Thursday: "We believe that in the longer term, the refinery may
be more valuable as part of a larger refining system. We are
exploring all options. However, no decisions have been made."
She declined to elaborate.
Lyondell has sent an email to employees that the refinery is
for sale, according to sources who have seen the email.
Suncor and Valero declined to comment. Saudi Aramco and
Cenovus did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Representatives from Saudi Aramco were seen touring the
facility earlier this year, two Gulf Coast sources told Reuters
on Thursday.
Earlier this year, LyondellBasell Industries Chief Executive
Bob Patel told attendees at an industry conference that he
expected the refinery would eventually be put on the selling
block, but did not offer any time frame.
"In the longer term, I can't help but think it's more
valuable as part of a refining system than as part of a chemical
company," Patel said.
Lyondell management has consistently described the Houston
refinery as a primary source of feedstocks for the company's
petrochemical plants, three of which are in industrial suburbs
of Houston.
In 2005, Lyondell and minority partner Citgo Petroleum Corp
put the refinery up for sale to end a partnership
that had unraveled after 12 years.
The bids for the plant reached between $5 billion and $6
billion before the sale was canceled and Lyondell bought out
Citgo's minority stake for $2.1 billion, or $19,000 per barrel
of crude oil refining capacity.
Since that time, U.S. refinery values have fallen
drastically with plants selling for less than $5,000 per barrel.
(Additional reporting by Erwin Seba in Houston; Written by
Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Matthew Lewis)