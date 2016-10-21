Lyondell's Houston refinery draws bids from Aramco, Valero, Suncor -sources

| NEW YORK/HOUSTON
NEW YORK/HOUSTON Oct 21 At least three firms
including Saudi Arabian state oil giant Saudi Aramco have bid
over $1 billion for LyondellBasell Industries NV's
refinery in Houston, according to four people familiar with the
process.
The Saudi firm was initially seen as the front-runner among
bidders that also included Valero Energy Corp and Suncor
Inc, sources said, but added it is unclear if that is
still the case.
Aramco has bid $1.5 billion for the plant, after an initial
bid of $1.2 billion, three sources said.
Aramco may be looking to boost its U.S. refining capability
to compensate for capacity that it is losing as it breaks up a
joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell.
Canadian crude producer Suncor also bid around $1.2 billion,
and San Antonio-based refiner Valero bid $900 million, three of
the people said.
Lyondell has not stated publicly what it considers the plant
to be worth, but a source familiar with negotiations said that
the refinery could fetch $2 billion.
"As we stated on August 25, we are continuing to explore all
options," said Michael Waldron, vice president of corporate
communications for LyondellBasell. He said the company would not
"comment further on market rumors or speculation."
Aramco did not respond to requests for comment. Suncor,
Valero and Motiva Enterprises, the Gulf Coast refining joint
venture between Saudi Aramco and Shell, declined to comment,
citing company policies not to comment on speculation.
Recent U.S. refinery sales have fetched about $5,000 per
barrel of capacity, which would value the plant at about $1.3
billion. Variables such as a plant's operating income and its
ability to process heavy grades of crude help determine its
value.
The cost of renewable fuel credits may affect the price of
the plant, because Lyondell will need to spend about $200
million this year on the credits, known as RINs, said Matthew
Blair, an equity analyst with Tudor, Pickering and Holt. That
could cap the price bidders are willing to pay, he added.
In August, Reuters reported that Lyondell retained Bank of
America Merrill Lynch to advise on the potential sale of
the 264,000 barrel a day refinery.
The plant imports South American and Mexican grades of crude
oil, so it could offer Saudi Arabia a new outlet for its crude.
The U.S. currently imports about 1 million barrels of Saudi
crude a day. Motiva processed 162,000 bpd of Saudi crude in
July, the most recent month for which data is available.
The Motiva joint venture is currently being dissolved. After
the split, Aramco may seek additional outlets for its crude
besides the one Motiva plant it will retain in Port Arthur,
Texas.
Valero operates refineries close to the Lyondell plant in
Houston and Texas City. Suncor, which produces crude in
Alberta's oil sands, could also be seeking additional outlets
for its crude.
(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault, Erwin Seba, additional
reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Andrew Hay)