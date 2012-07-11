Braskem buying parts of shut Marcus Hook plant with state help

NEW YORK, July 11 Pennsylvania will provide
financial assistance for Braskem America's
acquisition of parts of Sunoco Inc's idled Marcus Hook
refinery, the state governor said on Wednesday.
The state will support Braskem's acquisition of propylene
splitters from the shuttered refinery with $15 million in
financing so long as the company invests at least $56 million at
the project site, Governor Tom Corbett said in a statement.
The deal is also contingent on Braskem creating a minimum of
28 new jobs and retaining 119 existing employees for at least
five years.
The Brazilian chemical producer announced its acquisition of
the splitters last week along with plans to use them in its
adjacent polypropylene plant. The company has secured feedstock
supply for its operations in Pennsylvania, it said.
The total cost of the acquisition was not disclosed.
"This purchase will save manufacturing jobs and it secures
the Philadelphia region's standing as a center of the
petrochemical industry," Corbett said in the statement.
Sunoco, which was looking to exit the refining business,
shuttered the 178,000 barrels-per-day Marcus Hook refinery in
December last year.
Braskem had bought Sunoco's polypropylene business in 2010
and has been receiving output from the refinery for reuse in its
chemical manufacturing process.
A late-June report from the energy research firm IHS had
said propane dehydrogenation was a top choice for the Marcus
Hook plant. IHS estimated costs for such a project could run up
to $400 million.
Sunoco saved its other Pennsylvania plant -- the 330,000 bpd
Philadelphia refinery -- in early July after it reached a deal
with private equity firm Carlyle Group LP.