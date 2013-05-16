Tesoro may own BP Calif. refinery as early as June 1 -sources

HOUSTON May 16 Independent western U.S. refiner
Tesoro Corp may take ownership of BP Plc's
240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Carson, California, refinery,
800-station retail network and distribution and storage assets
as early as June 1, said sources familiar with the transaction
on Thursday.
When the $2.5-billion sale is complete, Tesoro will become
the second-largest refiner in California, the nation's largest
gasoline market, and BP's U.S. downstream operation will be
solely focused on refineries in the northern continental United
States, where cheaper Canadian crude oil is easily obtained.
In recent days, owners of BP Arco branded retail stations in
California have been notified to expect the change to Tesoro as
early as the first day of June.