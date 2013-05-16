UPDATE 1-Tesoro may own BP Calif. refinery as early as June 1 -sources

* Deal will make Tesoro second-largest Calif. refiner
* BP Arco station owners told sale could happen by June 1
By Erwin Seba
HOUSTON, May 16 Independent western U.S. refiner
Tesoro Corp may take ownership of BP Plc's
240,000 barrel per day (bpd) Carson, California, refinery as
early as June 1, sources familiar with the transaction said on
Thursday.
When the $2.5-billion sale is complete, including an
800-station retail network and distribution and storage assets,
Tesoro will become the second-largest refiner in California, the
nation's largest gasoline market.
BP's U.S. downstream operation will then be solely focused
on refineries in the northern continental United States, where
cheaper Canadian crude oil is easily obtained.
In recent days, owners of BP Arco branded retail stations in
California have been notified to expect the change to Tesoro as
early as the first day of June.
"June 1, that's the date for Tesoro to take over," one of
the sources said.
A BP spokesman declined to discuss the transaction, which
was first announced in August last year and has been awaiting
approval from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the
California attorney general's office.
A Tesoro spokeswoman declined to discuss the status of the
deal.
"As previously communicated, we expect the transaction to
close before mid-2013," said Tina Barbee. "We do not have
additional details to share at this time."
An FTC spokesman declined on Thursday to discuss the status
of the commission's review of the transaction. On May 2, Tesoro
Chief Executive Greg Goff said the company was near the end of
the regulatory review process.
A spokeswoman for California Attorney General Kamala Harris
did not have an immediate comment about the pending sale.
In addition to the refinery and retail network, the sale
includes more than 100 miles of pipeline, three marine
terminals, four land storage terminals and four product
marketing terminals.
Tesoro plans to sell the distribution and storage assets to
its master limited partnership, Tesoro Logistics LP,
for about $1 billion, within a year of closing.
Tesoro plans to combine operations of the Carson refinery
with its 103,800 bpd Wilmington, California, refinery. The two
refineries nearly abut one another in the Los Angeles industrial
suburbs north of the port of Long Beach.
BP announced plans to sell the Carson refinery as well as
its Texas City, Texas, refinery in 2011. Marathon
purchased the Texas refinery in February as part of a
$2.4-billion deal that includes terminals, pipelines and other
assets.
Chevron Corp is the largest refiner in California,
according to Energy Information Administration data.