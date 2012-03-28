Conoco extends Trainer sale deadline due to interest

NEW YORK, March 28 ConocoPhillips said
on Wednesday it had extended the sale deadline for its
187,000-barrels-per-day refinery in Trainer, Pennsylvania to the
end of May because of recent interest from potential buyers.
"Due to recent interest from potential buyers, we are
extending the sales process deadline to the end of May to allow
more time for discussions to take place," said Rich Johnson, a
spokesman for the company.
ConocoPhillips shut the refinery late last September and put
it up for sale. The original sales deadline was March 31.