Los Angeles CARBOB jumps following upset at Tesoro's Carson refinery

HOUSTON Nov 23 Los Angeles CARBOB prices rose sharply on Monday following an operational upset over the weekend at Tesoro Corp's 251,000 barrel per day Carson refinery

The refiner said unplanned maintenance was underway but did not specify which units were impacted or when it would be completed.

December-delivering Los Angeles LA CARBOB rose by roughly 6 cents to a 12 cents a gallon premium to the NYMEX on Monday following news of the upset. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)