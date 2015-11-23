Los Angeles CARBOB jumps following upset at Tesoro's Carson refinery

BRIEF-Avaya files for Chapter 11 protection
* Company has obtained a committed $725 million debtor-in-possession financing facility underwritten by Citibank
HOUSTON Nov 23 Los Angeles CARBOB prices rose sharply on Monday following an operational upset over the weekend at Tesoro Corp's 251,000 barrel per day Carson refinery
The refiner said unplanned maintenance was underway but did not specify which units were impacted or when it would be completed.
December-delivering Los Angeles LA CARBOB rose by roughly 6 cents to a 12 cents a gallon premium to the NYMEX on Monday following news of the upset. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Citigroup Inc on Thursday became the first-ever bank to get hit with civil "spoofing charges," after U.S. derivatives regulators said one of its units entered U.S. Treasury futures market orders with the intent of canceling them.
LONDON/ANKARA, Jan 19 The Royal Bank of Scotland has rebuffed efforts by the British government, a major shareholder, to coax the lender into facilitating trade with Iran as it seeks to avoid risky business, sources with knowledge of the discussions say.