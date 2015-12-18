Tesoro says its Martinez refinery has resumed normal operations

HOUSTON Dec 18 Tesoro's 166,000 barrel-per-day Martinez refinery in the San Francisco Bay area has resumed normal operations following an upset earlier in the week, a company spokesperson said on Friday.

The refinery's primary steam generation unit went down on Dec. 15, causing an upset at several process units. The refinery had been running at reduced rates.

Gasoline prices at hubs along the West Coast have soared following a slew of refinery outages in recent weeks, with December Los Angeles CARBOB trading up to a 52-cents a gallon premium to the NYMEX on Thursday, a gain of 22 cents in just two days.

Tesoro on Friday said unplanned maintenance was still underway at its Carson refinery in Los Angeles and Anacortes refinery in Washington state. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)