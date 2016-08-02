U.S. investigation faults Tesoro in worker injuries

HOUSTON Aug 2 The U.S. Chemical Safety Board
said on Tuesday workers were injured in incidents between 2010
and 2014 at Tesoro Corp's San Francisco Bay-area
refinery in Martinez, California because of a weak safety
culture the company permitted to exist.
"The safety culture at the Tesoro Martinez refinery created
conditions conducive to the occurrence and recurrence of process
safety incidents that caused worker injuries at the refinery
over several years," the board said in the final report of a
case study of incidents in which workers were sprayed by
sulfuric acid.
The case study described 15 instances between 2010 and 2014
when workers were burned by sulfuric acid from the alkylation
unit.
In an emailed statement, Tesoro said it was working on
learning from the incidents at the Martinez refinery.
"We agree on the critical importance of continually learning
from incidents and improving the safety of our operations, and
inaccuracies in the case study do not detract from our resolve
to learn from these incidents," said Tesoro spokesman Brendan
Smith.
Smith declined to describe what Tesoro saw as inaccurate in
the CSB case study.
The Board also said California's state workplace safety
agency, Cal/OSHA, could have carried out vigorous preventive
inspections that would have identified practices and equipment
problems leading to the accidents.
A Cal/OSHA spokeswoman did not have an immediate comment
about the board's report.
In a February 2014 incident, the CSB said two workers who
were sprayed with sulfuric acid did not have needed personal
protective equipment, something that a 2013 safety survey
conducted by Tesoro at the refinery had identified as a problem.
Further, workers interviewed by the board said they faced
constant pressure to do work more quickly than they thought safe
and to operate the alkylation unit in a manner that lowered
costs but increased the risk of injury.
One worker told the CSB he used his stop work authority in
February 2014 to prevent a release of flammable hydrocarbon
despite management pressure to keep the unit in operation. About
84,000 pounds (38,102 kilograms) of sulfuric acid was released
in that incident.
The Chemical Safety Board has no regulatory authority, but
was created by the U.S. Clean Air Act to determine the causes of
chemical accidents and recommend safer practices.
(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Chris Reese)