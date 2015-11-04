Tesoro says Wilmington refinery in planned maintenance

HOUSTON Nov 4 Tesoro on Wednesday
confirmed planned maintenance on an unidentified unit at its
104,500 barrels per day Wilmington refinery near Los Angeles,
California.
A spokeswoman for the company could not confirm how long the
maintenance would last or the scope of the work.
Separately, the company confirmed taking the Wilmington
refined products rack off line for an hour on Tuesday. The
distribution rack was operating normally on Wednesday.
Traders in the market had expressed worries that the rack
was not open.
(Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Terry Wade)