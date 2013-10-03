CORRECTED-European refiners face new wave of closures -trading heads

(Corrects quote in last paragraph to say that costs are lower
in the U.S.)
LONDON Oct 1 Europe faces a new wave of
refinery closures due to rising competitiveness of U.S. plants
which can run on cheap gas and a continued fall in European
demand, the heads of major trading houses said on Tuesday.
Torbjorn Tornqvist, chief executive of traders Gunvor said
overcapacity in Europe and increasing flows from the United
States would further pressure an already vulnerable industry.
"Last year you saw a wave of closures. Gasoline demand has
lost more than anticipated which is worrying for refiners," he
told the Oil & Money conference in London.
"In the next two years we will see probably five, six
plants, 500,000-700,000 barrels per day being closed," he said
speaking on a panel with representatives from his two major
rivals, Vitol and Glencore.
He said increased production and lower costs from other
regions, in part the shale revolution in the United States, made
the closures inevitable.
"I think it's necessary to bring balance because in the rest
of the world it will increase by about 2 million bpd a day this
year or one and a half ... clearly, refiners are going to be
under pressure."
Alex Beard, director of the oil commodity department at
Glencore highlighted the importance of the growing strength of
U.S. refiners relative to their European peers in coming years.
"It's important to say the U.S. refining sector is doing
fantastically well compared to five years ago," Beard said.
"The trend of U.S. exporting products is going to continue,
you're going to see diesel coming from the United States to
Europe for the foreseeable future," he said.
Ian Taylor, chief executive of Vitol, also stressed the
importance of the U.S. refiners' resurgence.
"We saw a ship for the first time ever ballasting empty to
go to the Gulf coast to pick up a cargo," he said. "It was not
taking gasoline across to the United States. The best place to
find a cargo for distillate was the United States."
Tornqvist said U.S. refiners benefited from being able to
run refiners exclusively on gas.
"If you generalise, (the cost base is) an average of $2 per
barrel less in the United States than in Europe," he said.
(Reporting by Simon Falush and Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by
David Evans)