公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 7日 星期三

FACTBOX-U.S. refineries' autumn maintenance schedule

 Sept 7 Autumn turnarounds will be especially heavy in the U.S.
Midwest region where refiners have been running near full-tilt this summer to
take advantage of unprecedented margins as the discount of the U.S. benchmark
crude, West Texas Intermediate, against London's Brent deepened.
 For a full list of refinery outages, click: [REF/US]
 Following is a list of a few refineries in the United States that have
announced their autumn schedule (Capacity in '000 barrels per day):
