FACTBOX-U.S. refineries' autumn maintenance schedule

Sept 7 Autumn turnarounds will be especially heavy in the U.S. Midwest region where refiners have been running near full-tilt this summer to take advantage of unprecedented margins as the discount of the U.S. benchmark crude, West Texas Intermediate, against London's Brent deepened.

For a full list of refinery outages, click: [REF/US]

Following is a list of a few refineries in the United States that have announced their autumn schedule (Capacity in '000 barrels per day): Company Location Units Capacity Days Link