Chevron says fire contained, extinguished at Richmond

UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
Nov 15 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Tuesday it experienced a small fire, which was quickly contained and extinguished at its 245,271 barrel-per-day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery.
One worker received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure, company spokesman Sean Comey said in an email.
"We continue to supply products to our customers without interruption," Comey said.
Earlier, Chevron reported a fire in a crude unit at the refinery, according to a notice filed with California pollution regulators. [ID:nWEN0859] (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 7 Yum China Holdings Inc , reporting for the first time as a standalone company, on Tuesday said its profit beat expectations for the fourth quarter despite just missing Wall Street's target for sales at established restaurants.
Feb 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.