版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 11月 15日 星期二 22:59 BJT

Chevron says fire contained, extinguished at Richmond

Nov 15 Chevron Corp (CVX.N) said on Tuesday it experienced a small fire, which was quickly contained and extinguished at its 245,271 barrel-per-day (bpd) Richmond, California, refinery.

One worker received minor injuries and was transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure, company spokesman Sean Comey said in an email.

"We continue to supply products to our customers without interruption," Comey said.

Earlier, Chevron reported a fire in a crude unit at the refinery, according to a notice filed with California pollution regulators. [ID:nWEN0859] (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐