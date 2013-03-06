French diesel tax move offers hope for toiling refiners

* State auditor launches French diesel tax rise debate

* Could help refiners offload gasoline surpluses

* Carmakers, farmers, likely to prove reluctant

By Marion Douet

PARIS, March 6 A possible rise in taxes on diesel in France to bring it into line with gasoline prices would provide a welcome shot in the arm for French refineries struggling with overcapacity, experts say.

The move proposed by the government's auditor last week and supported by the French environment minister would likely run into the opposition of France's diesel-specialist carmakers and vocal professions such as farmers and truck drivers.

But for the strategic refining sector, which has suffered from the drop in fuel consumption in Europe and lower exports to its traditional U.S. market because of the shale gas revolution, a cut in France's heavy reliance on diesel could prove a boon.

France's diesel imports account for 10 billion euros ($13.03 billion) of the country's gapping 61 billion euro energy deficit, while it produces too much gasoline it struggles to export, Jean-Louis Schilansky, head of the UFIP oil lobby said.

"Every cubic metre of gasoline that we would sell in France instead of exporting it would add more profitability to refineries," Schilansky added.

Diesel accounts for 80 percent of road fuel consumption in France, supported by lower fuel taxes compared to gasoline. One litre of diesel costs 1.42 euros on average in France while gasoline costs 1.62 euros, both below the European average, according to European Commission data.

Like in other European countries, diesel has been favoured on the basis that it offers greater fuel efficiency and lower carbon emissions.

But this predominant role has been questioned after the World Health Organisation said last year that diesel fumes can cause cancer.

France's eight remaining refineries still producing - down from 23 in the 1970s - are mainly geared towards gasoline production.

The high reliance on diesel of the French car fleet has meant that when the U.S. export market dried up, French refineries could not count on their domestic market as an alternative, hitting margins and leading to closures such as in Reichsteitt near the German border and Dunkirk in the north.

The Petit-Couronne refinery of insolvent Swiss firm Petroplus has been fighting for survival for more than a year, and the government is keen to avoid its 470 workers being laid off as a wave of highly-publicised job losses hit its popularity.

"I wouldn't go as far as saying that it could save Petit-Couronne," said Francis Perrin, head of the Energy Policies and Strategy group of publications.

"But it's obvious that a (rebalancing toward gasoline) would be a plus, because refineries were conceived and built at a time when the main challenge was to produce more gasoline," he said.

Oil major Total, Europe's largest refiner, still owns 5 refineries in France while Exxon Mobil owns two, one in Normandy and one near Marseille and England-based Ineos owns one.

Dutch group LyondellBasell also has one mothballed site near Marseille and is struggling to find a buyer.

BLOCK THE COUNTRY

A rebalancing towards gasoline is likely to take years however, and the government said no decision would be taken before a committee on environmental tax policy submits proposals in the coming months, after which the government would include any measures in France's 2014 budget bill.

"There will be a certain inertia, to invert the consumption mix you will need a good 10 years," Charles Foulard, CGT union representative for Total said.

The government would also have to sweeten the deal for carmakers such as Peugeot, a self-proclaimed world leader in diesel technologies, at a time when the French group is battling with lower European sales and record losses.

"We are absolutely convinced that (diesel) is a motorisation with a future," Frederic Saint-Geours, brand director at PSA Peugeot Citroen, told reporters at the Geneva auto show this week, declining to comment further on the government's plans.

Another stumbling block could be the impact of any tax rises on heavy diesel consumers, especially protest-prone professions such as farmers, taxi drivers or truck drivers.

"The justification (for the price gap) was to favour social or economic groups that a lot of governments fear because they have the capacity to make themselves heard or block the whole country with strikes," oil policy expert Perrin said.

But the rescue of the refining sector is not the only aim of the Socialist government. Potential higher tax revenue from diesel at a time it is struggling to cut its budget deficit below the EU's 3 percent limit is likely to be a major motivation.

The lower levies compared to gasoline deprive the state of 7 billion euros a year in receipts, state auditors noted in their report.