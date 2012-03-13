版本:
Tesoro CEO: US refiners need to expand export reach

SAN DIEGO, Calif., March 13 The success of U.S. refiners will depend on the industry's ability to expand the reach of its exports of refined oil fuels, Tesoro CEO Gregory Goff said.

The country became a net exporter of refined products in 2011 for the first time since 1949.

