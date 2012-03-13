Tesoro CEO: US refiners need to expand export reach

Canada's Saputo secures last slice of Australia's Warrnambool Cheese and Butter

SYDNEY, Feb 22 Canadian dairy company Saputo Inc on Wednesday bought out Australian firm Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd's (WCB) largest minority shareholder, Lion Pty Ltd, all but securing a takeover offer for the 12 percent of WCB that Saputo does not already own.