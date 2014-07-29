版本:
BRIEF-Centrica unit acquires U.S. residential solar business Astrum Solar

July 29 Centrica Plc :

* North American subsidiary, Direct Energy, has acquired U.S. residential solar business, Astrum Solar, for $54 million (£32 million)

* This acquisition provides direct energy with opportunity to expand range of products offered to its customers, selling solar alongside energy and services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
