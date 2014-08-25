Regado permanantly halts enrollment in lead drug trial

Aug 25 Regado Biosciences Inc said it stopped enrollment in the late-stage trial for its lead drug after an independent committee recommended raised serious concerns of allergic reactions to the experimental blood thinner.

The drug, Revolixys, was being evaluated against the anticoagulant bivalirudin in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention, which is performed to open blocked coronary arteries and restore blood flow to the heart tissue.

Regado's shares crashed in July after it was revealed that a data safety monitoring board was reviewing the heart trial data.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration also imposed a clinical hold on the trial. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)