UPDATE 2-Regado stops enrollment in lead drug trial, shares slump

By Natalie Grover
Aug 25 Regado Biosciences Inc's shares
lost nearly half of their value in premarket trading, after the
company stopped enrollment in a late-stage trial of its lead
drug following concerns of allergic reactions.
The company's shares plunged 58 percent on July 3, after it
was revealed that a data safety monitoring board (DSMB) had
initiated an unplanned review of the trial.
The ingredients that make up the experimental blood thinner,
Revolixys, are also present in another experimental Regado drug,
REG2.
"Not only is the first product involved, but the second
product also has the same active ingredient... that may be gone
as well," Liana Moussatos, an analyst at Wedbush Securities,
said.
The DSMB raised serious concerns of allergic reactions and
recommended that Regado suspends enrollment in the Revolixys
trial, the company said on Monday.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had imposed a clinical
hold on the trial last month.
Revolixys was being evaluated against the anticoagulant
bivalirudin in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary
intervention, a procedure to mechanically open or widen
obstructed coronary arteries.
The drug comprises pegnivacogin, which potently binds to
blood coagulation Factor IXa to prevent blood clotting, and
anivamersen, an active control agent which rapidly reverses the
anticoagulant effect helping patients' blood return to normal.
Blood coagulation or clotting is initiated and maintained by
a set of proteins in the blood, called coagulation factors, and
platelets.
Moussatos said Regado will have to reengineer their product
pipeline. "The positive is that their (cash) burn is gonna go
down dramatically," she told Reuters.
Regado's second-quarter research and development expenses
jumped about 330 percent to $18.5 million primarily due to high
costs of the REGULATE-PCI trial, which began in the third
quarter of last year, the company had said this month.
Regado expects to take several months to completely review
the unblinded database from the trial, REGULATE-PCI, Chief
Executive David Mazzo said in a statement on Monday.
The Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based company's shares closed
at $2.84 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
(Editing by Joyjeet Das)