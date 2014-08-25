UPDATE 2-Regado stops enrollment in lead drug trial, shares slump

* (Adds detail, analyst comment; updates shares)

By Natalie Grover

Aug 25 Regado Biosciences Inc's shares lost nearly half of their value in premarket trading, after the company stopped enrollment in a late-stage trial of its lead drug following concerns of allergic reactions.

The company's shares plunged 58 percent on July 3, after it was revealed that a data safety monitoring board (DSMB) had initiated an unplanned review of the trial.

The ingredients that make up the experimental blood thinner, Revolixys, are also present in another experimental Regado drug, REG2.

"Not only is the first product involved, but the second product also has the same active ingredient... that may be gone as well," Liana Moussatos, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, said.

The DSMB raised serious concerns of allergic reactions and recommended that Regado suspends enrollment in the Revolixys trial, the company said on Monday.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration had imposed a clinical hold on the trial last month.

Revolixys was being evaluated against the anticoagulant bivalirudin in patients undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention, a procedure to mechanically open or widen obstructed coronary arteries.

The drug comprises pegnivacogin, which potently binds to blood coagulation Factor IXa to prevent blood clotting, and anivamersen, an active control agent which rapidly reverses the anticoagulant effect helping patients' blood return to normal.

Blood coagulation or clotting is initiated and maintained by a set of proteins in the blood, called coagulation factors, and platelets.

Moussatos said Regado will have to reengineer their product pipeline. "The positive is that their (cash) burn is gonna go down dramatically," she told Reuters.

Regado's second-quarter research and development expenses jumped about 330 percent to $18.5 million primarily due to high costs of the REGULATE-PCI trial, which began in the third quarter of last year, the company had said this month.

Regado expects to take several months to completely review the unblinded database from the trial, REGULATE-PCI, Chief Executive David Mazzo said in a statement on Monday.

The Basking Ridge, New Jersey-based company's shares closed at $2.84 on the Nasdaq on Friday. (Editing by Joyjeet Das)