Health Care REIT, Revera to buy Regal Lifestyle Communities for C$374.4 mln

June 18 Health Care REIT Inc and Revera
Inc agreed to buy assisted living services provider
Regal Lifestyle Communities Inc for about C$374.4
million ($308.5 million) in cash to expand in Canada.
The companies will pay C$12 for each of Regal's outstanding
shares, a premium of 27.1 percent to the stock's closing price
on Wednesday.
The equity value of deal, which is expected to close in the
second half of the year, is based on 31.2 million Regal shares
outstanding, according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
The deal has an enterprise value of C$766 million, Health
Care REIT and Revera said.
Regal operates 23 senior housing communities, including 13
in Ontario, seven in Quebec, and one each in British Columbia,
Saskatchewan and Newfoundland. It gets about 83 percent of its
net operating income from Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa and
Vancouver.
The deal is expected to be immediately accretive to funds
from operations and funds available for distribution per share,
Health Care REIT and Revera said.
Brookfield Financial and BMO Capital Markets are advising
Health Care REIT and Revera, while CIBC is Regal's financial
adviser.
($1 = 1.2137 Canadian dollars)
