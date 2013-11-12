COLUMN-What we learned from the BlackBerry era

By Ojas Rege
Nov 12 BlackBerry changed the world. It made
wireless email a killer app that every salesperson and traveling
executive absolutely needed to have to get their work done. It
gave us devices with batteries that lasted a full week,
connectivity that made email feel real-time even over very slow
networks, and a user experience that everyone LOVED. And, for IT
departments, BlackBerry established a standard of security that
protected even the most sensitive information with comprehensive
policy support from a central management console.
Great email and great security were the hallmarks of the
BlackBerry solution and no one else in the first decade of this
millennium even came close to matching them. The term
"Crackberry" became so popular to describe the addictive nature
of the service that it was selected as the 2006 Word-of-the-Year
by Webster's New World College Dictionary.
But the world changed.
Today, there is no shortage of pundits dissecting BlackBerry's
decline. My goal, however, is to step back and understand the
broader implications of the BlackBerry story. Every CIO faces a
tactical issue today of how and when to migrate from BlackBerry,
but the strategy lessons and corresponding challenges are deeper
and further reaching.
Lesson 1: The enterprise smartphone is dead.
Consumerization has won. If a smartphone (or tablet) is not
successful in the consumer market, it will also not be
successful in the enterprise market. If your mobile device
vendor isn't doing well with consumers, then that vendor will
not be financially viable in the long term, because the
economics of mobile device production and distribution are based
on scale. Also, every smartphone in the workplace is a mixed-use
device, regardless of who owns it or what IT policy has been
set. Employees don't want multiple phones, so they will use
theirs for both personal and business use. That means the
smartphone needs to provide a consumer-grade experience, and any
"enterprise" device that does not do so will not be used for
work either.
Lesson 2: The NOC does not rock.
From 2000 to 2010, the network operations center (NOC) model of
wireless email was the enterprise standard. BlackBerry, then
called Research in Motion, ran a NOC through which all corporate
email traffic flowed. When external wireless networks were
highly unreliable, the NOC delivery mechanism and proprietary
BlackBerry protocol were necessary to provide push email, secure
transmission, and measurable service quality. However, the NOC
also created a single point of failure outside the control of
the enterprise. As wireless networks improved and Microsoft's
ActiveSync became the standard protocol for push email, the
value of the NOC diminished. Because of the current financial
turmoil around the company, the BlackBerry NOC has arguably now
become a liability for high security organizations because it is
not clear what vendor or country will eventually control this
critical component and the data that flows through it. Forbes
even argued recently that the foreign bidding for BlackBerry may
have the hidden motive of reducing customer confidence in the
company.
Lesson 3: Email is not enough.
Every user loved BlackBerry email. The end-to-end BlackBerry
solution, from display to keyboard to physical navigation to
battery life to network connectivity, was designed to provide an
optimized email experience that used minimal resources. That's
because the earliest BlackBerry devices had to live with small
monochrome displays, slow paging networks, 4MB flash memory, and
one AA battery. Making business email work so well with so
little was a phenomenal feat. Today, email is still the killer
app for mobile business, but it is not enough. Users also want a
great browsing experience, lots of apps, a sophisticated screen,
and intuitive touch navigation. As a result, an email experience
optimized for battery life and efficient communication will
always get trumped by a data experience optimized for breadth,
richness, and beauty. The broader implication is that employees
understand the power of apps and, as John McCarthy and Michele
Pelino of Forrester Research wrote back in 2011, "Corporate app
stores become the intranet of the future."
Lesson 4: A shiny paperweight is still a paperweight.
Last week I was at a security forum and one of the participants
said "My security team wants an iPhone that acts like a
BlackBerry." He was sharing a view that was broadly held in 2010
and is still the core position of many security professionals: A
locked-down, highly restricted iPhone (or Android device) is the
right solution for the enterprise, and compromising user
experience for the sake of data security is acceptable. This
methodology inevitably fails. As Vivek Kundra, the first CIO of
the United States, said when he visited our MobileIron office in
February 2011, "The more the CIO says 'no,' the less secure the
organization becomes." A primary focus on risk mitigation leads
to the wrong mobile strategy. User experience is the litmus test
for mobile adoption in the enterprise. Successful mobile
enterprise initiatives, even in the most regulated industries,
design the user experience first and then figure out innovative
ways to secure data without compromising that experience. The
reverse approach - designing the user experience to fit the
security model - will not meet the needs of either the business
or the employee.
Lesson 5: Migration is the new norm.
Five years ago, BlackBerry was the undisputed leader in
enterprise mobility. Now, the original BlackBerry operating
system - along with the other enterprise mobile operating
systems of the day (Palm, Symbian, Windows Mobile) - has reached
end-of-life. The entire landscape has shifted in a very short
time and the key lesson is that it will continue to shift.
When consumers call the shots, technologies can come and go
rapidly. We are all consumers and we are all trained to want the
next shiny object. Mobile devices are becoming disposable
because innovation cycles are rapid and new device models are
launched every 6 to 12 months. Also, the choice of mobile device
is very personal and viewed as a reflection of the personality
of the individual. As a result, it is highly susceptible to
advertising, branding, and peer choice, which can all change
rapidly. The cynical way to express this is that enterprise
technology is now driven by fashion. The more actionable view is
that individuals have become more technically savvy and want to
pick the tools of their choice even if that means those tools
change frequently.
The American statistician, W. Edwards Deming, said "It is not
necessary to change. Survival is not mandatory." We are in the
midst of a perfect storm of change in enterprise mobility.
BlackBerry is the latest example and brings a wealth of lessons.
Not every CIO or company will survive this storm, but all have
the opportunity to build disruption into a sustaining model for
how to thrive in a world of constant change.