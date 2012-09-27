版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 28日 星期五 05:54 BJT

New Issue-Regency Energy sells $700 mln notes

Sept 27 Regency Energy Partners LP on
Thursday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR,
a Thomson Reuters service. 
    The size of the deal was increased from an originally
planned $500 million.
    Citigroup, RBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, SunTrust, and Wells Fargo were the
joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: REGENCY ENERGY PARTNERS LP

AMT $700 MLN    COUPON 5.5 PCT     MATURITY    04/15/2023
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 5.5 PCT      SETTLEMENT  10/02/2012   
S&P DOUBLE-B    SPREAD 386 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐