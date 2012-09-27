New Issue-Regency Energy sells $700 mln notes

Sept 27 Regency Energy Partners LP on Thursday sold $700 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $500 million. Citigroup, RBS, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan, SunTrust, and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: REGENCY ENERGY PARTNERS LP AMT $700 MLN COUPON 5.5 PCT MATURITY 04/15/2023 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 5.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/02/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 386 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS