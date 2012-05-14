UPDATE 1-Regency Energy to expand Eagle Ford gathering system

May 14 Regency Energy Partners said it
will expand its Eagle Ford gathering system to provide
additional natural gas and condensate capacity in the
liquids-rich shale play.
Regency, which owns a 60 percent interest in the Edwards
Lime Gathering Joint Venture and operates the assets, said it
will increase the system's capacity by 90 million cubic feet per
day (mmcf/d) to 160 mmcf/d.
Talisman Energy USA Inc and Statoil Pipelines LLC
own 40 percent of the system, located in South Texas.
The project will also expand the system's crude oil
transportation and stabilization capacity by 17,000 barrels per
day.
The expansion is expected to be completed in the fourth
quarter.