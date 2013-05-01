版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 1日 星期三 23:17 BJT

BRIEF-Regeneron Pharma shares resume trading, up 16 percent

NEW YORK May 1 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc : * Shares resume trading, up 16 percent * Shares as shares of Allergan slide after co says vision drug approval

likely delayed * Shares up 13.2 percent as shares of Allergan slide after co says

vision drug approval likely delayed
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐