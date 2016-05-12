Regeneron CEO says drug price critique by independent group unscientific

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 12 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Chief Executive Leonard Schleifer on Thursday took aim
at an influential drug pricing watchdog, saying a critique of
the company's new cholesterol lowering therapy was
non-scientific.
The Boston-based Institute for Clinical and Economic Review
(ICER) last fall reviewed two new potent cholesterol drugs
called PCSK9 inhibitors. It concluded that the treatments should
cost about 67 percent less than the list prices set by Regeneron
with partner Sanofi, and by Amgen Inc.
Health insurers have refused to cover the cost of the
treatments in most cases, intensifying a high-profile fight over
rising drug prices. ICER began doing value-based analyses last
year with a review of new hepatitis C drugs, and has become a
prominent voice casting doubt on the price and value of
medications.
Schleifer emphasized the importance of value-based drug
pricing. On Wednesday, health insurer Cigna Corp said it
had reached new reimbursement contracts for the cholesterol
medicines based on how well they perform for patients.
Speaking at the Financial Times U.S. Healthcare & Life
Sciences Summit, Schleifer said ICER's method, which reduced the
value of the treatments based on its assumption of what the
United States could afford, lacked scientific basis.
"They did all the calculations and they said it's X, which
is ok. I could have lived with that. But ... they said society
can't afford X, so we are going to say it's one-third X,"
Schleifer said during a panel discussion.
"They had value-based pricing, but they just decided that
well we can't afford it. That wasn't scientific. There was no
intellectual honesty there."
ICER Chief Operating Officer Sarah Emond, on a panel with
Schleifer, countered that budget impact is part of the equation.
"You're attacking the science of an independent non-profit
whose entire mission is tied to opening the black box of
pricing," she said.
Insurers and the government say value-based pricing can help
keep drug prices from climbing too fast. Johnson & Johnson
CEO Alex Gorsky said at the conference that it is
"incumbent upon our industry to make sure we are moving towards
more outcomes based models."
The new cholesterol fighters were approved for patients with
a hereditary form of extreme high cholesterol and those with
heart disease. Clinical data designed to show whether they can
reduce the risk of heart attack and death in addition to
lowering cholesterol are expected late this year and could help
expand their reach to more patients.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Diane Craft)